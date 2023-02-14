Chloe Ferry left ‘shaking’ as thieves break into her salon

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has been left ‘shaking’ as she discovered thieves have broken into her salon overnight.

Chloe revealed ‘everything’ in her salon was robbed, including awards she had won for her work, and warns the thieves that she would be posting CCTV footage to her social media if they don’t come forward.

Sharing the shocking story to her 3.8M Instagram followers, Chloe explained, “We’re absolutely shaking. We just had a phone call that someone physically broke into the salon last night”.

While sitting in a car beside the salon’s co-owner, Maeve, Ferry explained, “They smashed the back door in, they’ve took everything. They took our awards that we won. We’re absolutely fuming. We’re ringing the police now”.

“Whoever‘s done it, we’ve got a secret camera and we’re going to find out who you are and post it all over my social media”, she added as Maeve spoke to the woman that first noticed the salon looked broken into on the phone.

The 27-year-old continued, “What is wrong with people? You’ve took all of our stock..I’m just literally in shock. How could anyone could do this to anyone’s business”.

“I’m going to the salon now to check the cameras and if you don’t come forward within the next couple of hours, I’m going to plaster you all over my Instagram”.

Chloe then shared a video from inside the salon, showing the back door completely smashed open with remnants of wood from the door leading all the way up the stairs to the main part of the salon.

The reality TV star opened her salon, CM House of Aesthetics, in 2019 alongside her pal Maeve Mathieson.

They offer their clients non-invasive aesthetic and beauty treatments.