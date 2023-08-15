Chloe Burrows says public break-up with Toby was ‘the worst thing’

Chloe Burrows has opened up about her former relationship with Toby Aromolaran.

The Love Island stars placed as runners-up during their time in the villa back in 2021.

They then went their separate ways in October 2022 and Chloe has now admitted that their break-up was ‘literally the worst thing she’s been through’.

While speaking to OK!, Chloe opened up about her and Toby’s split, revealing she wouldn’t want to date anyone in the public eye again.

“I wouldn’t want someone who is so public and shares a lot of their life. If it doesn’t work out, you have to go through a public break-up, which is literally the worst thing I have been through. I wouldn’t do that again”.

“If I didn’t post anything about the two of us for like three days, I was hounded. I felt pressure to keep everyone updated. If I hadn’t had that pressure it would have been a lot more smooth sailing I reckon”.

The 27-year-old is now taking part in Celebs Go Dating as she looks for love again after being single for eight months, which is the longest time she’s ever been single.

Chloe chatted about the dating show and detailed how this will be the first time she’s spoken about her previous relationships.

“I know a lot of people who have done it and they say it’s good. I know Olivia Attwood. I’ve done my research. I think it will be really fun”.

“It will be the first time I have spoken about my relationships. On Love Island I managed to get away without talking about it. The Celebs Go Dating experience is a lot more intense. I might take a lot more away from it”.

Explaining that she’s had rocky relationships in the past, Chloe says she has a lot to talk about with the dating experts on the show.

“I’ve had situations, roller-coaster rides… not that fun. My previous relationship was really good, so I have that as a standard now”.

Other famous faces joining Chloe on Celebs Go Dating includes TV star Vanessa Feltz, former Love Islander Adam Collard, model Lottie Moss, former Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and online comic Spuddz.