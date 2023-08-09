Celebs Go Dating start date has finally been announced

Calling all Celebs Go Dating fans!

The launch date of the new season has finally been revealed and viewers can look forward to tuning in on Sunday, August 20 at 9pm on E4.

We’ll be seeing everyone’s favourite receptionist Tom Read Wilson back on the show alongside dating agent Anna Williamson and romance expert Paul Brunson.

Sharing details of the upcoming season to her 301K Instagram followers, Anna revealed, “You’re in for a real treat this series…we’ve gone bigger and better, more dramatic & sexier than ever, there’s love, tears, tantrums, and plenty of action”.

“We’re still filming (it’s that fresh!) so even we don’t know yet how it’s going to end…but my goodness it’s a series that’s going to be talked about that’s for sure!”.

New to this series is Dr Tara who teased she is bringing ‘sex positivity’ to the celebrities in the upcoming season.

Comedian Rob Beckett will also be back again to narrate the show.

The confirmed cast of celebs looking for love so far includes TV star Vanessa Feltz, former Love Islanders Adam Collard and Chloe Burrows, model Lottie Moss, former Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and online comic Spuddz.

Opening up during the trailer, Lottie jokes, “Guys ghost me after the first date because they realise that I'm actually kind of crazy”.

Adam then adds, “I'm here to find love but also have a good time. Why pick one when you can have both?”.

Fans of the show shared their excitement in the comment section of the newly released trailer.

One fan wrote, “Cannot wait! Love the programme and you guys!”.

“Can't wait for the new series. I absolutely love the show”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter added, “Looking forward to it, can't wait”.

After its initial air date on August 20, Celebs Go Dating will be back on our screens every Sunday to Thursday on E4 at 9pm.