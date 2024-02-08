Chief Medical Officer ‘concerned’ over risk of measles outbreak

The Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth has shared her concerns over the risk of a measles outbreak in Ireland.

The news comes after a man who contracted measles, the first reported case of the disease in the country this year, sadly passed away at a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands health region.

While speaking about her concerns that a measles outbreak could occur in Ireland, the CMO shared a video of herself speaking about the disease.

She captioned the post, “There has been a confirmed death of an adult in Ireland linked to measles infection. We need to prevent as many cases, serious illnesses and deaths as possible. Please get your MMR vaccine”.

In the footage, Smyth explains, “Measles is a highly-contagious disease that spreads easily through respiratory droplets”.

She went on to reveal that some of the main symptoms include a red rash, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes and fever.

Urging any members of the public who haven’t received their MMR vaccine, Professor Smyth said, “The MMR vaccine offers a high level of protection against measles, mumps and rubella”.

“I’m very concerned that we are at high risk of an outbreak of measles in Ireland at the moment”.

“We need 95% of the population to be vaccinated in order to prevent measles infection from spreading”.

Smyth went on to reveal that the uptake of the MMR vaccine in Ireland has fallen below 90% nationwide.

“This is particularly concerning as currently we’re seeing a rise in cases in the UK and across Europe”.

“It’s never too late to vaccinate. The MMR is a safe and very effective vaccine”, the CMO explained and urged anyone that isn’t vaccinated to talk to their GP.