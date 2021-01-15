Chicken & lentil casserole recipe by Chef Andrew Rudd

For many of us, January is a time to reset and establish healthier habits. Whether you simply want to cleanse yourself of the excess of Christmas or adjust your lifestyle, a new year is a great reason to kickstart the change. This recipe created exclusively for Currys PC World by top chef Andrew Rudd, is a divine way to maintain taste without excessive calories.

This is such an easy dish to prepare and cook. More importantly, it has incredible depth of flavour resulting mainly from the slow cooking process. Using the slow cooker also simplifies the process and means that you don’t have to worry about overcooking and spoiling the dish. I have tried a variation of this recipe many times and its always a crowd pleaser. Not only is it so tasty but it’s also really healthy, coming out at only 304 calories per portion. What a great way to start the New Year.

Chicken and Lentil Casserole Recipe by Chef Andrew Rudd

Serves: 4

Calories per portion: 304

INGREDIENTS:

Marinade

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Juice and zest of ½ lemon

Salt & pepper, to season

4 chicken breasts, cleaned and trimmed

Casserole

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 small red onions, roughly chopped

3 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 x sticks of celery, diced

1 x red pepper, roughly chopped

1 x yellow pepper, roughly chopped

400g chopped tomatoes

500ml chicken stock

400g green (vert) lentils, drained and rinsed

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Flat leaf parsley

METHOD:

Combine the ingredients for the marinade in a small bowl, and whisk

Place the chicken into a Ziplock bag or bowl and pour the marinade over, combining well. For best results, leave overnight but 2 hours is fine. Drain 5 minutes before cooking whist discarding the juices & marinade

On a hob, heat 1 tbsp of sunflower oil in the cooking pot then add the onion, garlic, celery, and pepper. Sauté for five minutes on medium heat. Remove from cooking pot and set aside

In the same cooking pot, add 2 chicken breasts and fry for 3 minutes. Turn and fry for a further 2 minutes or until chargrilled. Remove the chicken from the cooking pot and set aside, then cook the other 2 chicken breasts

Deglaze the cooking pot with 100g of the chopped tomatoes. Mix well. This will distribute the lovely juices from the chicken

Add the remaining tomatoes and stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce to simmer. Season with salt & pepper. Cook for five minutes

Add the vegetables, chicken and lentils. Transfer the cooking pot to the base unit. Cover with the glass lid, and cook on medium heat for 4 hours or until the chicken is completely cooked through

Remove from heat and rest for 10 minutes

Season, to taste, with freshly ground black pepper and salt. Garnish with flat leaf parsley

Top Tips

The cooking pot of the slow cooker can be used as a saucepan/frying pan to prep the vegetables and chicken. The great thing is that the chicken does not splash when frying as the cooking pot is quite deep

Don’t overcrowd the cooking pot when cooking the chicken. Cook in 2 batches to ensure that they are browned or chargrilled sufficiently on both sides

Lentils can be bought in tins /cans and are precooked. This is very convenient and means that you do not have to soak overnight and cook in advance

This year, Currys PC World has hundreds of gadgets and appliances to make heathy living easy, with lots of great deals available on top brands including Samsung, Ninja, Nutribullet Sage and more, there’s no excuses to let your goals fall to the wayside.

Step it up:

Little lifestyle changes make all the difference so whether you’re hitting the gym more or simply upping your steps, it all counts!

If you’re looking for something to motivate you, a fitness tracker is a great place to start. From monitoring your step count or your speed and distance to tracking your heart rate, it’s great to see your progress at the end of each day. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is just €94 and tracks everything from calories to sleep. For a little more tech opt for the Fitbit Versa 3 NOW €179 SAVE €50.

A pair of headphones are great for staying focused during workouts. The GOJI GTCBTNC18 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones are NOW €49.99 WAS €69.99 SAVE €20.

Nutrient Boost:

While nobody wants to sacrifice their favourite foods, January is a great time to give your eating habits a re-vamp. Boost your fruit and veg intake by adding juices and soups into your daily menu. If you’re looking for a real kitchen hero, the SAGE Fresh and Furious SBL620SIL Blender won’t disappoint (NOW €219.99 SAVE €200). From blending ice, to green smoothies, there is 5 setting to choose from to help rustle up healthy homemade treats.

For a quick and healthy lunch option, the NINJA HB150UK Hot & Cold Blender & Soup Maker (NOW €119 WAS €179.99 SAVE €60.99) makes life easy. Simply your ingredients and stock, choice smooth or chunky consistency and wait just 20 minutes to enjoy a cheap and healthy meal.

Delicious Dinners Made Easy:

Family cooking can be a chore but there’s lots of kitchen gadgets to make dinner time easier – perfect for a new year’s health kick. A slowcooker is a great addition to any kitchen and a real time saver in busy households. Add lots of veg your protein of choice and some herbs and spices to create healthy, hearty family dinners. Try the MORPHY RICHARDS Evoke Sear & Stew 460014 Slow Cooker NOW €34.99 or save €50 on the CROCK-POT SCCPRC507B-060 Slow Cooker NOW €49.99 WAS €99.99.

Make life easy at dinner time with gadgets that take the pressure such as food processors. The NINJA BN650UK Food Processor (€119.99) is perfect for creating healthy homemade dips like salsa, hummus, and guacamole.

Always chasing perfect fluffy rice? The TEFAL Cool Touch RK1568UK Rice Cooker is just €34.99 and will save the day every time.

Fake-Away:

Giving up your favourite takeaway for January? An Airfryer is your new best friend! Using just one tablespoon of oil, you can enjoy your favourite fried foods with up to 75% less fat. Currys PC World has a great selection of Airfryers including the NINJA AF160UK Air Fryer MAX & Dehydrator NOW €119.99 WAS €179.99 SAVE €60.