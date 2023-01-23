Cheryl opens up about planning for second child

Cheryl has opened up about her plans for a second child but is now unsure whether she should bring another baby into the world.

The Fight For This Love singer revealed that she was set on having a second child close in age to her five-year-old son, Bear, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, but has had a change of heart.

“I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age”, the 39-year-old explained to MailOnline. “I think if you have that couple year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested”.

“Now that the pandemic happened in the meantime, and there's such an age gap, and I'm a bit older. I'm not so sure, honestly”.

The former X-Factor judge then went on to share that she considered adoption. “Maybe adoption. I just love babies and children and I'd do anything to help or have another one around but it's not as prevalent anymore”.

“Also in the process of the pandemic I looked around at the world and thought this world is a bit crazy. Is it a sensible idea to bring a soul into all into this madness?”.

Cheryl is now preparing for Bear’s sixth birthday, which is on March 22, and chatted about their plans to celebrate.

“I'm gonna spend it with him and he is very headstrong so he will let me know what we're going to be doing!”.

“So we'll have to see what he's got on the cards for that. I'm sure it's something that will cost me a lot of money, whatever it is!”, she joked.

The Crazy Stupid Love singer welcomed Bear into the world in March 2017 with One Direction's Liam Payne. The pair first met when Payne was auditioning for The X Factor and Cheryl was on the judging panel.

In a previous interview, Payne revealed how co-parenting was going for the pair. “She’s the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better. The relationship we have with each other now as friends has only grown more”.