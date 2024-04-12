Cheryl fans react as they hear son Bear’s voice for the first time

Cheryl’s son Bear has made his radio debut!

Girls Aloud star Cheryl welcomed her son Bear into the world in March 2017, alongside her ex-boyfriend, One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Cheryl has since preferred to keep Bear away from the limelight. However, fans of The Promise hitmaker have now been reacting to a snippet of Bear’s voice.

Earlier today, the seven-year-old made his debut on BBC Radio 1, when Little Mix star Perrie Edwards called Cheryl up and her son answered the phone.

During her interview on the Greg James' Breakfast Show, Perrie got involved in a game of ringing some of her phone contacts to see if they were standing up or sitting down.

Perrie chose to call her fellow Geordie Cheryl, explaining: “A few years ago, I probably rang her every five seconds in my life for advice, and just to help me with life in general.”

However, listeners were surprised to hear Cheryl’s only child answer the phone.

Live on the radio, Bear could be heard saying: “Hello, who is this?”, to which Perrie asked, “Is this Bear?”

“Yeah," he replied, before confirming for the game that he was sitting down.

After celebrating his answer, host Greg introduced himself and Bear exclaimed: "I’m on the radio!”

Proud mum Cheryl subsequently took over the call, with the 40-year-old expressing her shock.

”Hi Greg! This is a bit random,” she joked.

The Fight For This Love singer then went on to detail: “Bear is saying, 'It's my first time on radio, now everybody knows me.’”

Concluding the phone call, Cheryl prompted her son to cheer Perrie on, as he signed off: “Good luck to Perrie for her music!”

Following the adorable surprise, many of Cheryl’s fans have been taking to social media to express their joy at hearing Bear’s voice for the first time.

”Why does he sound so big, I swear he was just born,” one fan gushed on X, formerly Twitter.

”Liam and Cheryl are very private with Bear so it’s so cute to finally hear his voice,” another commented.