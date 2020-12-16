Cheryl and Liam’s son Bear shares an adorable Christmas message

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne have kept their three-year-old son Bear out of the limelight as much as possible, yet to even share a photo with his face showing.

However, feeling particularly festive, Cheryl decided to share a series of clips showcasing her amazing Christmas decorations, followed by a sweet clip of her son wishing everyone a cheeky Christmas message in his distinctive Geordie accent.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Girls Aloud singer posted several clips of her fabulous Christmas tree, adorned with classy baubles as well as a few Disney and Pixar themed decorations for her little boy.

She then continued to show off the many festive garlands which she had decorated the bannisters and arches in her home with, followed by a very adorable clip where we get to hear little Bear saying, “Happy Christmas you filthy animals, and a happy new year!”.

Unfortunately we don’t actually get to see her little one, but it’s clear he’s starting to develop a cute Geordie accent, taking after his mum.

To go alongside the video, the 37-year-old mum posted a black screen with the words, “Merry Christmas you filthy animals and a Happy New Year! Love Cheryl and Bear x,” written across it.

Cheryl and former One Direction star Liam Payne got together in early 2016, and welcomed the birth of their first child, Bear in March 2017, with the couple deciding to part ways just over a year later.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bear has been living with his mum, unable to see his dad Liam as much as they would all like. In a recent interview with Tings Magazine, the 27-year-old dad sadly confessed, “It’s the longest I haven’t seen him in his life.”