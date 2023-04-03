Chef Jamie Oliver & wife Jools pen sweet tribute for daughter Petal

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have each shared an adorable tribute for their daughter, Petal, for a very special reason.

The celebrity chef and designer are celebrating their youngest daughter turning 14 years old today and have taken to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Jamie shared photos and a sweet message for Petal to his 9.4M followers, writing, “Happy birthday Petal. 14 today so no chance of a picture haha”, alongside a snap of her as a little girl.

Another photo shows Jamie dressed as a Stormtrooper as he brought Petal home from school. He penned, “So glad I never embarrassed you on the school pick up!”.

Jools posted many snaps of Petal as a baby and toddler to her 554K Instagram followers.

The 48-year-old shared a moving tribute for her little girl in the post’s caption and reflected on a special memory for the mum and daughter duo. It reads, “Happy happy 14th birthday little Petal forever my baby girl. We love you so much”.

“The first picture is my favourite capture ever, we were walking back from nursery my favourite time of the the day, you were always so happy to be going home (we hardly went in as it was) and we would pick up a little treat from Primrose Bakery for after tea”.

“Such happy times and memories to treasure. We can’t wait to celebrate together with you today”.

Many pals and fans of Jools and Jamie headed to the comments to wish Petal a happy birthday and share how much they love the collection of throwback pictures.

Cook Georgina Hayden wrote, “Happy birthday sweet petal!”, while TV presenter Lisa Snowden penned, “The most adorable pics. Happy Birthday Petal”.

“I love that first photo & the memory it evokes. Happy Birthday sweet Petal”, added a fan of Oliver’s.

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in June of 2000. As well as having 14-year-old Petal, they are proud parents to 21-year-old Poppy, 19-year-old Daisy, 12-year-old Buddy and six-year-old River.