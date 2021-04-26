Check out these six glam lash styles to suit every look

Mascara has always been a make-up bag staple, but we all know the drill — the meticulous application of coat-after-coat whilst trying to avoid the dreaded clump; checking for smudges and runaway ‘bits’ all day; and, of course, the oh-so-longwinded nighttime removal process.

Only a quality set of lashes can create a lush, perfectly separated lift, completely hassle (and clump) free. But hands up if you’ve painstakingly inspected all shapes and sizes of lashes through their plastic windows, trying to figure out which set will create the right look, how comfortable they’ll be to wear and if they’ll really last the whole day?

Enter Global Beauty’s The LASH collection — six distinctive styles of quality lashes that tick all the boxes. They're created by a husband and wife team who have both spent years in the Lash industry; Paul working behind the scenes for the last 15 years in production and distribution, creating some of the top lash brands and launching global names into the country; while Leah’s been working in the salon, hands on with the application process on a daily basis — pre lockdown, of course.

The LASH Collection is made from silk faux mink, resulting in a cruelty-free, premium product that mimics the look, quality, and fineness of real eyelashes. Each of the six style’s stay true to the Global Beauty ethos of top premium quality;

Realistic look and feel.

3D Volume and Length.

Comfortable fit.

Easy to apply and remove.

Up to 12-hour wear.

Textures, lifts and lengths to suit all looks.

Each set has been lovingly inspired and named after someone close to Global Beauty’s founders, Paul and Leah.

The Leah

Named after Paul’s wife and fellow Global Beauty founder; The Leah offers a realistic, everyday lift that creates an effortlessly wide-awake and vibrant look.

The Gero

Inspired by Paul’s Mum, The Gero is a full-length, full-volume and high-impact style of lash.

The Fran

Named after Leah’s Mum, The Fran takes the spotlight with this set, for a glamourous, elegant, and feminine lift.

The Holly

This set is named after Paul and Leah’s much-loved daughter. Much like The Leah set, The Holly is suitable for everyday wear; creating a blunt, striking look.

The Chloe

Named in honour of Global Beauty’s Sales Director and close friend to both Leah and Paul, Kevin Smith’s daughter – The Chloe is a curved, full lash with a maximum lift.

The Lauren

Same as The Chloe, The Lauren is named after Kevin’s daughter. Demure yet feathery and flirtatious – The Lauren is another contender for the top everyday lash in this collection.

The LASH sets, RRP €10.99, with two pairs in each box, are available to buy on www.globalbeauty.ie .