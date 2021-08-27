Check out Therapie Clinic’s egg freezing and fertility preservation talk this Tuesday!

Join Thérapie Fertility Clinic Medical Director, Dr. John Kennedy for an honest hour-long conversation about Egg Freezing and Fertility Preservation on Tuesday the 31st of August at 20.30.

The event comes in the wake of Therapie Clinic founding Thérapie Fertility, Ireland’s newest and most affordable fertility clinic. The founders of Thérapie Clinic teamed up with industry leader, Dr John Kennedy, to bring Thérapie Fertility to market in July of this year.

Dr. Kennedy has been responsible for thousands of successful IVF cycles in Ireland and its in partnership with him that this clinic will be initially opening in Carrickmines, Dublin in July. Thérapie Medical have invested €10 million in the venture with satellite clinics to follow in Malahide and Newbridge later this summer and a national expansion plan in place for later this year.

Thérapie Fertility is set to be Ireland’s most affordable clinic helping to make fertility treatments more accessible to every couple and individual who are either at a stage in their lives whereby they are experiencing fertility issues as well of those making a voluntary and empowering decision to plan for the future with egg freezing.

They are also proud to be the Ireland’s most inclusive clinic, placing great importance on equity of care regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. With 50% of the Irish market currently travelling abroad to avail of fertility treatments due to price, Thérapie Fertility is set to be a gamechanger for IVF and egg freezing treatments in Ireland.

Thérapie Fertility will also be the only Irish clinic offering a finance option, allowing people to spread out the cost of treatment, in order to help couples and individuals to have one less worry through what can be a very stressful time in their lives.

Dr John Kennedy, Medical Director at Thérapie Fertility, has been responsible for assisting thousands of couples in becoming parents. He has been working exclusively in fertility medicine since 2013. He has been the most active doctor in IVF in Ireland over the last 6 years and has been responsible for more successful IVF cycles than any other doctor in the country at that time. The wider clinic team bring a wealth of international experience to optimise the scientific and patient pathways.

