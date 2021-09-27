Check out the full Stacey Solomon X Primark kidswear collection

If you’re on the lookout for some brand new cosy kidswear this autumn and winter, then make sure to check out Stacey Solomon’s adorable new children’s range with Penneys!

The Loose Women presenter and soon-to-be mum-of-four has once again teamed up with the nation’s favourite retailer, Penneys, to launch her second kidswear collection, featuring plenty of eco-friendly and sustainable clothing options.

Launching this October, Stacey’s new AW21 collection of children’s unisex clothing, sleepwear and accessories is available for ages 0 to 12 years. The collection falls under the Primark Cares label, with the clothing made from organic and sustainable cotton and recycled plastic.

This new range sees the introduction of a more muted colour palette with the use of cosier fabrics such as borg and chunky knits. Attention to the smaller details has been key, with the inclusion of ‘Love Me & Hand Me Down’ back neck labels to encourage multiple wears and longer life.

Designed to be just as playful as the last sell-out collection, Stacey has included her favourite positive slogans, fun prints and of course, easy to wear shapes. It was important for her to continue the sibling twinning theme, so matching leisure and sleepwear options are available for the whole family.

Once again Stacey’s boys proudly feature in the campaign, showing us how to effortlessly style up their mum’s cute and comfy designs.

Expanding on the first collection, Stacey’s AW21 offering also includes lifestyle products with cute animal designs featuring on bottles and plates, with her famous ‘Little Pickle’ slogan on bowls and cups. These products are either made from recycled silicone or FSC wood.

Speaking about the collaboration, Stacey said, “I’m so excited to create a second kidswear range with Primark. It made me so happy seeing people wearing my first collection and I’m really grateful for how well it was received. The autumn winter months are all about the kids being comfy and cosy, which is why I included more leisurewear pieces this time around.”

“My favourites are the borg jacket and ‘This is My Crew’ matching sets for younger and older kids. I loved being able to include my boys on this project again, especially as they’ve grown so much since the first collection. I can’t wait to dress all of my pickles in these outfits!”

Not forgetting of course that the entire range is completely budget-friendly, with prices starting from as little as £2/€2.50 and reaching £14/€16. Due to land in shops this coming October 10, keep an eye out for this cute collection.