Check out the full list of celebs to appear next on Dancing On Ice

Each year we look forward to tuning into the glorious reality TV competition show that is Dancing On Ice. We love to watch our beloved celebrities pair up with their professional partners and grow from strength to strength, week after week.

We absolutely do not look forward to the falls, slips and epic fails, nope, not us… Okay maybe we look forward to them a little bit…

That’s why we were so excited to hear that ITV have just announced the full line-up of celebs to appear on next year’s season of Dancing On Ice, and we must say, it’s quite the list!

The first contestant announced was none other than musician and presenter, Myleene Klass. Next up was Emmerdale’s very own Joe-Warren Plant, who apparently is “in it to win it, 100%”. The third star to be revealed was actress, singer and presenter, Denise Van Outen, who also appeared in the tenth series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The fabulous actress, Faye Brookes was next to be announced, as she remarked, “I’m a trained dancer, but attempting to put something I already know very well on skates is quite scary.” Fifth on the list was Neighbours alum, Jason Donovan. He’s tackled the screen, he’s tackled the stage, now how will he fare on the ice?

Swapping airwaves for the ice rink, Capital Radio DJ, Sonny Jay was the next celeb to be revealed. Ready to face his next hurdle, Welsh Olympian Colin Jackson was the seventh contestant to be revealed.

Olympian and broadcaster, Graham Bell is swapping his skis for skates, being the next star added to the line-up. Meanwhile, TV personality Rebekah Vardy takes up the ninth spot, revealing, “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it’ll be nice to get the glam on.”

Musician, Lady Leshurr is ready to get her skates on, becoming the tenth name on the list. TV personality and business woman, TOWIE's Billie Shepherd was next to be announced. Lastly actor and comedian, Rufus Hound completes the list of contestants to appear on next year’s Dancing On Ice series.

We can’t wait for season 13 to return to our screens in 2021 once and for all.