Check out the dreamy photoshoot Una Healy did with IsaDora for this summer’s collection

Glam girl summer is finally here and we’re beyond excited to get out and enjoy it. After more than a year of loungewear and messy buns, we’re ready to dress up, look our best and feel our best.

We’ve missed the rituals of going out – finding the perfect background music for getting ready, wrestling our hair into working with us and most importantly, taking all the time we need to do our makeup. Picking out the perfect shade, building up our highlighter to get the perfect summer glow, taking the time to curl and build up volume in our lashes – there’s something very relaxing, yet really exciting about doing our full face of glam.

Which is why it was so exciting to see IsaDora’s new beauty campaign with the ever-glamorous Una Healy, their new makeup ambassador! The delicate and feminine summer dress, the glowing, bronzed goddess makeup, the dramatic backdrop of Luttrellstown Castle – it’s all so dreamy and the exact look we’re going for this summer.

Well known for her international music career as a member of The Saturdays, Una Healy continues to forge a successful career as a solo singer/songwriter, business woman, television presenter, and radio DJ. And now, Una can add makeup ambassador to her list of accomplishments as she fronts the latest campaign for IsaDora Ireland!

With its timeless colours and formulas that look great and perform impeccably, IsaDora has become an increasingly popular choice for Irish consumers – and particularly busy women who are always on the go. The European-made and cruelty-free products are known internationally for trustworthy formulas and wearable shades, meaning that you can rely on your makeup, no matter what the weather or event.

It’s this ease which resonates with Una; “I like to look and feel my best, but my makeup routine needs to fit around my family, career and lifestyle. IsaDora is the perfect partner for me because I am always looking for products that are easy to use, with long lasting results I feel good about. I live a pretty busy life and I need to know that the products I choose will look as good at 8pm as they did at 8am. I have always had a love for make-up and I was so honoured to have been asked to be the face of such an amazing brand”

Una will represent the brand for three seasonal campaigns and her collections include a mix of new launches and her favourite products from the IsaDora range.

“As our first ever Irish ambassador, Una Healy is a perfect fit for IsaDora” confirmed Michelle Carr of IsaDora Ireland. “Her talent, warmth, effortless looks and real beauty embody the IsaDora ethos. Una manages to balance an accomplished career with being a busy mum of two which is what a lot of IsaDora consumers can relate to. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with her. The Irish market is important to us and we are happy to continue investing in growing the brand here.”

Una’s favourites from the IsaDora collection will feature on a capsule range, and will be available in selected Shaws, McCauleys, McCabes, Lloyds and leading pharmacies nationwide. The range is also available online from McCauley.ie.

How to get the look

Steal Una’s gorgeous look with the IsaDora cheat sheet on how to achieve the fresh, summery glow that Una slays in this photoshoot.

Start with IsaDora’s Face Primer Glowing SPF 30 to prep your skin to glow. A multi-functional, protecting face primer that primes, moisturises and illuminates as well as protecting your delicate skin with SPF 30. Suitable for all skin types, the Glowing Face Primer adds an extra dose of dewiness to your routine, as can be seen with Una’s subtle look. With SPF 30 and a fusion of vitamin A and E, this radiance booster is perfect summertime.

Then, build upon your base with the IsaDora Cover Up Foundation & Concealer, a buildable, 2 in 1 satin-like, full coverage foundation and concealer. The creamy, elastic texture is moisturising and lightweight, meaning no heavy, clumping of product in summer heat. The 2 in 1 formula means that you can achieve full coverage and conditioning by building up the product for a skin a pick-me-up throughout the day.

Next, go in with the IsaDora Bronzing Powder in Golden Tan, for a sun-kissed, velvety glow. A silky, pressed bronzing powder, the soft texture blends seamlessly and is Una’s go-to for an all year round sun-kissed look. Despite being a powder, the soft texture nearly melts onto skin, revealing blended and natural results. Available in a matte and luminous finish, it gives that “I woke up like this” glow.

Add a pop of colour to the look with IsaDora’s Perfect Moisture Lipstick, a classic, deeply hydrating, rich lipstick. Moisturizing and lightweight, the shiny, richly pigmented colours give amazing results. Comfortable and long-wearing this lipstick has been an icon since IsaDora’s founding years. Una wears the neutral and sultry ‘Nude Hearted’ but some of our favourites for a summery burst of vibrancy are ‘Tender Peach’ and ‘Cashmere Pink’. Enriched with natural oils and antioxidants that comfortably melt onto your lips, you’re left with a luminous, vibrant sheen – there’s something for every pout.

Finish off the look with the IsaDora Nature Enhanced Mascara with its special brush that catches and gently coats each lash, separating and naturally defining your lashes. The quick-drying formula is water-resistant, smudge-proof and can easily be removed with lukewarm water. Volumise, lengthen and flutter those lashes this summer ladies!