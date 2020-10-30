Cheating and exes: The most common relationship dreams

Getting a good night’s rest is vital for both your physical and mental state, but when you dream about your partner sleeping with their ex, you tend to wake up less relaxed and more bloodthirsty. But whether we like them or not, dreams unravel a deeper meaning.

Sleep lovers have sought to find out the most common relationship dreams people have, seeking the expert advice to learn more about their meanings.

Here are some of the findings:

76% of respondents said they have had dreams involving their partner in the last week.

More couples dream about arguing with a partner (59%) than having sex with them (53%).

Most coupled up people dream about their partner cheating with an ex (72%).

31% of people have dreamt their partner is trying to kill them!

Psychic reveals what our most common relationship dreams mean.

These are the top 9 most common relationship dreams people have:

1. Partner cheating with an ex (72% of people surveyed experienced this dream)

The most common dream people in relationships have, it usually means you have insecurities which you need to pinpoint. Is it because you fear abandonment, you feel neglected by your partner or you have poor self-esteem? In some cases, these dreams can also mean there is a third person in the picture which you fear can bring danger to your relationship.

2. Partner breaking up with you (64%)

The second most common dream, whilst you wake up with a dreadful feeling, this dream usually has a positive connotation behind it. It means you are taking the next step in the relationship, an ending in a way and the beginning of something new and exciting, like buying a house, getting married or as simple as saying ‘I love you’ for the first time.

3. Expecting a child with partner (61%)

If you don’t want a baby in the near future, then you know how scary this dream can be. However, the meaning behind it is quite beautiful. Dreaming of having a baby is related to having new ideas and creations in your life. The partner role in the dream is to help you build and nurture those ‘new ideas’.

4. Arguing (59%)

If you dream of arguing with your partner, this usually means there are some feelings you have had bottled up for a while which need expressing. Communicating those issues and expressing your hidden emotions will make you feel like a burden has been lifted.

5. Having sex with partner (53%)

Having this dream can mean that there are some sexual desires you have not shared with your partner but would love to experience together. This type of dream can also create a deeper bond between the two of you as they are the object of your desire above the physical world.

6. Partner dies (46%)

This dream could signify a fear of losing your partner or ending the relationship. It could also mean that you have noticed your partner has changed and that creates anxiety.

7. Cheating with partner's friend (44%)

This dream doesn’t necessarily mean that you are attracted to that person, in fact it is usually not linked to cheating in a romantic way at all. This dream usually signifies that you feel guilty about neglecting your partner in a certain situation, like being too busy with work, and you feel like making up for it.

8. Getting married (38%)

This dream can signify that you are getting very close to your current partner as you start thinking about doing more things together than separately. It signifies the stronger connection as a duo, your commitment and dedication.

9. Partner is trying to kill you (31%)

Dreaming that someone is trying to kill you is terrifying, especially when that person who wants to hurt you is your lover. However, this dream usually signifies that you are afraid of something which you are trying to avoid in real life.

This research was carried out by TheDozyOwl.co.uk.