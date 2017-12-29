Chat show host receives thanks for confronting Dustin Hoffman

Earlier this month, chat show host, John Oliver, confronted veteran actor, Dustin Hoffman, over allegations of sexual harassment which had been levelled at him by young women who had worked alongside him over the course of his career.

The Graduate actor was appearing on a panel for a commemorative screening of 1997 film, Wag the Dog, when John made the decision to address the controversy surrounding the star.

A heated debated ensued when Hoffman defended himself against the allegations, citing his accuser's delay in coming forward as proof of his innocence.

Despite Hoffman's apparent lack of contrition and empathy, the women who have accused him of harassment recently thanked John for raising the issue when many other hosts would have avoided the confrontation.

Thank you @iamjohnoliver for confronting Dustin Hoffman. While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them at all is what matters most. @nykass @corithyme @MelissaKester + 3 others pic.twitter.com/WeenZP5jck — Anna Graham Hunter (@annaghunter) December 27, 2017

Taking to Twitter to express their gratitude, Anna Graham Hunter and six other women explained why John's approach should be lauded in an industry which regularly shirks responsibility.

"Thank you @iamjohnoliver for confronting Dustin Hoffman," began the post read which appeared alongside a lengthier statement.

"While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them at all is what matters most."

John has since said he regrets that his line of questioning failed to result in any form of constructive conversation.