Charlotte Tilbury’s new Island Glow Lip + Cheek are all you need this Summer

Discover the latest beauty innovation from Charlotte Tilbury: "Island Glow Lip + Cheek." This new addition promises to deliver a radiant, sun-kissed look effortlessly. Embrace the buzz surrounding these five new shades inspired by the hues of a sun-soaked holiday – from the warm tones of Ibiza sunset bronze to the vibrant paradise pink. Each shade is carefully crafted to brighten and enliven all skin tones, offering a sheer, buildable formula that enhances your natural beauty with a dewy finish.

Charlotte Tilbury, renowned for her makeup artistry, has formulated these tints to be as luxurious as they are effective. Infused with raspberry leaf stem cells, vitamin E, and beeswax, they not only add a pop of colour but also nourish and protect your skin. These products are more than just makeup; they are skincare treatments that pamper your complexion with every application.

Experience the versatility of Charlotte's multi-use makeup magic. Whether applied to cheeks or lips, the creamy texture glides on smoothly and blends seamlessly, ensuring a flawless application every time. Whether you prefer a subtle hint of blush or a bold, sun-kissed glow, Charlotte's Island Glow Lip + Cheek range is designed to meet your beauty needs effortlessly.

Available now for RRP €42 from www.charlottetilbury.com Brown Thomas nationwide and Arnotts Beauty Hall. Treat yourself to the ultimate in dewy, healthy holiday beauty with Charlotte Tilbury's Island Glow Lip + Cheek collection.