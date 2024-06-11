Charlotte Dawson pens heartbreaking tribute to late father Les

Charlotte Dawson has paid an emotional tribute to her late father, 31 years on from his passing.

Les Dawson, who was best known as a comedian, sadly passed away in 1993 at the age of 62. Charlotte was just eight months old at the time.

Now, 31 years on from her father’s passing, Charlotte has taken the opportunity to post a heartbreaking message in his honour.

Last night, the former Ex on the Beach star took to Instagram to share snaps of herself, her mother Tracy and her two sons – three-year-old Noah and 11-month-old Jude – having a picnic together at Les’ memorial statue in Lancashire.

“31 years since you left us dad, never gets easier… gets harder especially not having you here for big milestones in my life, like being grandad ‘yesss’ as Noah calls you to my boys.. you would be the best grandad in the world & the boys will always know exactly who you are. I know you're guiding & protecting us always,” Charlotte began in her caption.

“I know I was only 8 months old which I get people saying you never knew him… I did know him. I just don’t remember but I’m extremely lucky to have all the special home videos he made, YouTube clips, tv shows & lots of pictures. I’m so proud to be his daughter but I just want my daddy back,” the 31-year-old admitted.

“I Iove that we celebrate with the boys now at your statue & it’s the norm to Noah and will be to Jude soon.. Noah loves watching grandad yessss on YouTube he giggles so much & I love telling him all about him!!” she gushed further.

The reality star concluded her tribute by writing: “We love you so much & we wish you were here so much.. Xxxxxxxx.”

Following her heartfelt message, many of Charlotte’s 1.3M followers have been sending their own tributes.

“He would be very proud of you & your family,” one fan commented.

“Lovely pictures your dad was a legend xx,” another added.