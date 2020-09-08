Charlotte Dawson is teary-eyed after revealing her baby’s gender

The Celebs Go Dating star, Charlotte Dawson revealed the gender of her baby with fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield at a gender reveal party, and was immediately overcome with emotion.

The parents-to-be decided to bring all of their family and friends together for a gender-reveal bash. Charlotte and Matthew spoke to OK about how they were feeling on the big day. “So today is our baby gender reveal, when we find out if we’re gonna have a girl or a boy!” Charlotte exclaimed.

“What are you hoping for babe?” Charlotte asked her fiancé, who was quick to reply, “A healthy baby”. Not buying it one bit, Charlotte bantered, “Oh right! You want a boy!” to which Matthew relented, “I’m happy with either.”

When the moment came for the happy couple to make the big reveal, the two stood in front of a blue and pink balloon wall, with a giant black balloon out in front, with the words ‘Prince or Princess’ emblazoned across it.

Charlotte was understandably quite apprehensive and nervous, having to take deep breaths and calm herself down a little bit before the all-important moment. But at last, the time had come to pop the balloon and find out if they were having a girl or boy.

Finally, Charlotte and Matthew popped the balloon to reveal a burst of blue confetti, signifying that the parents-to-be were having a little boy. Charlotte very quickly got teary-eyed as Matthew rushed to embrace her and celebrate.

“So excited, we’re having a chuffing boy!” Charlotte exclaimed, before emotionally giving a little homage to her dad, the late comedian, Les Dawson. “We’re having a mini Matt! A mini Matt and a mini Les together.”

“I just am so excited to have a boy! So excited! A mummy’s boy!” the 27-year-old gushed.