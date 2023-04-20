Charlotte Dawson gives health update following hospital visit

Charlotte Dawson has shared a health update with her fans after admitting she was ‘constantly worried’ during her pregnancy.

The former Ex on the Beach star is expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old son, Noah.

Charlotte revealed she was ‘wondering and worried’ during this pregnancy as she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while she was expecting Noah and feared she would get it again.

As she was sharing a health update to her 1.3M Instagram followers following a visit to the hospital, Dawson announced she has not got the same diagnosis again.

Posting a mirror photo of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump in a stunning blue and green dress, Charlotte captioned the post, “Yaaayyy I’m buzzing guys I don’t have gestational diabetes this time round with baba boyo”.

“I can relax & enjoy my pregnancy now I’ve been constantly wondering & worried.. i'm not ruling it out still tho but I’ve been for a few tests now & so far so good”.

She added, “He’s cooking nicely in mamas belleh, 24 weeks. It’s going too quickly!! I felt alreeet ere so you can have a nice too glam to give a chuffin damn piccy”.

Many fans of the former Celebs Go Dating star headed to the comments to share how happy they were for her and to complement how wonderful she looks.

One fan wrote, “Ahhhh amazing news!! Also looking stunning”, while another added, “Stunning & so happy for you”.

Charlotte announced she was expecting again in February of this year, almost a year after she suffered a tragic miscarriage 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

When sharing her pregnancy announcement with OK!, she explained, “Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again”.

“We were absolutely heartbroken about the miscarriage last year. It came as a shock when I found out last April”.