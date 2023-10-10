Charlotte Dawson gives health update after baby’s hospitalisation

Charlotte Dawson has issued a health update on her son Jude after the tot was hospitalised.

The former Ex on the Beach star opened up last week about her 10 week old son having to spend time in hospital after he was diagnosed with RSV Bronchiolitis.

Charlotte welcomed baby Jude into the world back in July with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

Now, in a new update on Jude’s condition, Charlotte has revealed he has been able to come home, describing leaving the hospital as ‘the best feeling ever’.

Dawson headed to Instagram to share an insight into Jude’s health to her 1.3M followers by posting a video of her cuddling him at home while her two-year-old son Noah got home from nursery.

Celebrating her baby boy being well enough to come home, Charlotte captioned the post, “We are home. The best feeling ever I can’t tell you”.

Alongside a snap of her cuddling Jude and Noah, the reality star then explained, “I’m buzzing to be back with my boys together at home @noahandjudedawsonsarsfield”.

“Jude’s cough is still really really bad, just have to keep my eye on it. They said it will be bad for a few weeks. but so lucky to be able to come home”.

Revealing why Jude was hospitalised three days ago, Charlotte shared a photo of him fast asleep in her arms while receiving oxygen.

At the time the 31-year-old said, “Trust your mothers instinct always… I might be absolutely exhausted but I knew something wasn’t right & it wasn’t. Our beautiful boy has RSV bronchitis after just saying he had a cold to go home and rest from the doctors”.

“Thankgod we went up to hospital at the right time and the nurses and doctors have been amazing got him straight on oxygen and we will be here until next week, but we are in the right place & in safe hands”.

She added, “Thank you for all your messages love you all, just got to focus on him getting better now so scary when they are so little & seeing him with all these tubes on him, don’t want to let go of him”.

Marking Jude turning 10 weeks old while in hospital, Charlotte revealed, “Happy 10 weeks my beautiful cherub didn’t expect to be here or be in this situation.. But so happy to have my smiley happy baby boy back.. it’s been so traumatic & heartbreaking seeing him like this but he’s getting better & in safe hands”.