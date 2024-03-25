Charlotte Crosby unveils stunning photos from engagement party

Charlotte Crosby has unveiled some stunning photos from her engagement party that took place over the weekend.

The former Geordie Shore star got engaged to her fiancé Jake Ankers in November of last year while on holiday in Dubai.

To celebrate their engagement with their loved ones, Charlotte and Jake, who share a one-year-old daughter named Alba together, organised a lavish party in Grantley Hall, a five-star hotel in North Yorkshire.

After a weekend of partying ahead of her big day, Charlotte has shared some gorgeous photos of her, Jake and their party guests to her 8.8M Instagram followers.

Some of the guests included Crosby’s former Geordie Shore co-stars, including Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei and James Tindale.

In the caption of the post, Charlotte admitted she feels ‘extremely lucky’ after a fun weekend of celebrating her engagement,

The 33-year-old wrote, “ENGAGEMENT SERIES PART 2 WHAT A WEEKEND. A full weekend of celebrating love with the ones I love the most!”.

“Feeling extremely lucky and grateful driving home this morning. Thank you for all of the amazing gifts and cards!”.

“And most of all thank you to everyone who made it so special. we love you all so much”.

In the gorgeous snaps, Charlotte could be seen wearing a white gown earlier in the night before changing into a shorter white frock with lace sleeves.

In a previous post where Charlotte was showcasing the beautiful floor-length white gown she wore to the first part of the get-together, she revealed she lightened her hair for the special occasion.

She penned, “Lighter days lighter hair – THE ENGAGEMENT SERIES. Stunning dress by @natalierolt new hair by the god himself @stevenmasonhair and face @facesbyalana_”.

“What a night we had! Thank you sooooooo much to everyone who came to celebrate you all made our night so special and unforgettable”.

Jake also posted pictures from the party to his 73.7K Instagram followers and revealed, “What a fantastic night for our engagement party, thank you to everyone that attended… Can you imagine what the stag do and wedding will be like”.

When announcing her engagement at the end of last year, Charlotte admitted she felt like she was the ‘happiest woman in the world’.