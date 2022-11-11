Charlotte Crosby treated to cute surprise from boyfriend on 1 year anniversary

Charlotte Crosby has been treated to a lovely surprise for her anniversary with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Charlotte and Jake welcomed their first child together just last month and they are now celebrating their anniversary for one year of dating.

The Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to share snaps to her 8.2M followers of the gorgeous surprise Jake had planned for her. She also shared a quick update on motherhood and recovery from her C-section, but told followers to ‘be kind’, in fear of being judged for her looks by social media users.

The photos show Charlotte dressed in a jumpsuit, standing in front of a table full of roses and candles. Heart-shaped balloons are in the background of the snap.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “What a year. THANKYOU @jakesankers for arranging something so special for our “OFFICIAL” anniversary”.

“Please be kind in the comments (I realise I still look pregnant) I literally had nothing that fits and this was the comfiest thing on my c-section scar and the stretchiest thing for my tummy!”.

She added, “But that aside (felt I needed to explain myself) what a beautiful night not having to leave the house with the most 2 special people in my whole like. Alba and Jake you are my whole world. what a year”.

The reality TV star was flooded with support in the comments by famous faces and fans alike, with everybody telling her not to apologise for her post-pregnancy body and sharing how amazing she looks.

The Only Way is Essex star, Billie Shepherd, who is currently pregnant, wrote, “You look beautiful darling, so happy for you”.

“You don’t look pregnant – you look like you just had a baby and it’s great to normalize what that actually looks like xx”, penned pregnant comedian Katherine Ryan.

Crosby’s best friend from Geordie Shore, Holly Hagan, added, “The bump is so cute I want it to stay forever. I’m sure this has given comfort to a lot of women that this is totally normal! We need more of this!!”.

The new mum shared more on an insight into her anniversary surprise from Jake on her Instagram Stories, revealing that he had a private chef come to their house to cook for them- how romantic! She also shared videos of their staircase that was flooded with flowers and candles.