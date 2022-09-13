Charlotte Crosby shares update on mum’s cancer treatment

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby announced the worrying news that her mum Letitia had been diagnosed with breast cancer last month.

Following her diagnosis, Letitia has been sharing her story online to spread awareness on the disease and to emphasise the importance of attending mammograms.

Today, Charlotte, who is currently eight months pregnant, took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on her mum’s cancer treatment.

After posting a photo of her and her mum playing cards with the caption, “Chemo and cards with my little mama this morning”, the 32-year-old went on to talk more about her mum’s chemotherapy.

“My mam has been doing the ice cap through her chemotherapy. I don’t know if people are familiar with this machine. Its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which also reduces the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches this area”.

“This helps to prevent hair loss is some cases but can never be guaranteed. I think as a woman it can be difficult to come to terms with hair loss and we are hoping this may help, and there’s defo no harm in trying”.

Charlotte continued, “BUT just incase for months before her treatment I was trying to track down some really good wig places! I found an amazing woman @wigdoctoruk. With THE MOST AMAZING QUALITY WIGS I’ve ever laid my eyes upon!”.

“We are actually going pick it up tomorrow for her. She’s really excited I think she loves it more than her actual hair! It’s so lovely to see her actually this excited about something”.

53-year-old Letitia also spoke on her Instagram Stories this morning, saying that going to get her wig tomorrow was ‘giving her hope that she was going to get through this’.