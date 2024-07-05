Charlotte Crosby shares new health update after hospital admission

Charlotte Crosby has shared a new health update with fans.

The former Geordie Shore star has revealed she’s been admitted to hospital after having to spend the night in A&E earlier this week.

Describing this week as ‘torturous’, Charlotte has explained to fans what the symptoms of her ill-health have been after previously sharing that she had a bacterial infection.

In the new update, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed to her 8.7M followers.

Charlotte also unveiled a snap of her tonsils and admitted, “This is actually on Tuesday I’ve got a video now of the whole tonsil covered in white puss with huge black delves all over! I don’t think I can share it as it’s pretty DISGUSTING”.

“Defiantly felt better! This has been a torturous week! Drs, then A&E then to be sent home and low and behold got worse and worse! The pain not being able to eat or drink! Not even get out of bed!”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

She went on to say, “The fevers and full body aches. I’ve never been wiped out like this! And the pains in my throat. But I’m finally in the right place! And everyone here has been absolutely amazing!”.

“I will never forget the amazing man who put my canula in today I’m terrified of needles and on Tuesday it took about 4/ 5 attempts to get bloods and the canula in! And this man sent from the heavens did it first time and completely pain free! He made me feel so at ease!”.

Charlotte then confessed, “Been sleeping most of the day and I’m terribly missing alba and Jake. But the new update is I’ve been admitted!”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

When sharing an insight into her illness earlier this week, Crosby stated, “2 hospitals, 4 attempts at taking bloods, 2 attempts at fitting a cannula and 7 hours later. I’m home with finally the right medication and the first lot given intravenously. A very very long night last night!”.

The mum-of-one added, "My poor mam is also so poorly with a viral infection and can't even open one eye anymore……and she stayed with me the whole time we are both resting up today. She's a very poorly mama. She's got viral infection and I've got bacterial”.