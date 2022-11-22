Charlotte Crosby shares how newborn Alba is helping her grieve

Charlotte Crosby has been opening up about how she is coping with the recent loss of her nana.

The former Geordie Shore star revealed last Thursday evening, November 17, that her beloved nana, Alba Jean, had passed away.

Heartbreakingly, her death occurred just one month after Charlotte welcomed her first child into the world. The loss is even more poignant as Charlotte decided to name her newborn daughter Alba, after her grandmother.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Since her nana passed away, the 32-year-old has been vocal to her 8.3M Instagram followers about the grief she is currently experiencing.

This afternoon, Charlotte took to her Instagram stories to share how newborn Alba has been helping her through this sad time.

“Honestly this little girl has been our shining light through everything!”, the new mum gushed in her caption, alongside a boomerang video showing a glimpse of little Alba sleeping soundly in her pram.

“My Alba you are just so perfect in every way. I owe you so much for getting us through this heartbreak!”, she praised her little one.

Charlotte then went on to thank her fans for the well-wishes and condolences that they have sent recently. “I’ve caught a lot of the beginning of your messages and you all say the same your little girl will get you through this! And your all completely and utterly right!!” she penned. “THANKYOU again for all the messages!”

Charlotte continued further by detailing how she is coping with her newfound grief. “I’m throwing myself into staying busy to try and distract myself. But the hours that go by where I haven’t thought about the loss I then start to feel guilty,” she admitted candidly. “Is this normal?!”

“I’ve never lost anyone so close to my heart or experienced this level of grief before,” she concluded honestly.

We are sending all of our love to Charlotte, and we are glad to hear that baby Alba is giving her some light during this sad time.