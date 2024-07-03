Charlotte Crosby shares health update following hospitalisation

Charlotte Crosby has shared a health update with her fans.

After admitting she’s ‘never felt so ill in her life’ earlier this week, the former Geordie Shore star has now revealed that she was hospitalised last night.

Charlotte explained that she had a ‘very long night’ after spending seven hours in hospital.

Sharing an insight into her hospital admission, the 34-year-old posted a snap of herself and her mum Letitia to her 8.7M Instagram followers.

Unveiling the pictures to her Stories, Charlotte wrote, “2 hospitals, 4 attempts at taking bloods, 2 attempts at fitting a cannula and 7 hours later”.

“I’m home with finally the right medication and the first lot given intravenously. A very very long night last night!”.

She added, "My poor mam is also so poorly with a viral infection and can't even open one eye anymore……and she stayed with me the whole time we are both resting up today.

Charlotte also shared a video of herself in bed with her mum fast asleep beside her and stated, “She's a very poorly mama. She's got viral infection and I've got bacterial”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

“Both in the wars thank god albas in nursery today because Jake's working in London”.

Charlotte also posted a snap of herself and her daughter Alba on holiday and admitted, “dreaming of sunny days after a terrible night in hospital”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to send well-wishes to her.

One fan wrote, “Hope you are ok @charlottegshore send my love to you xxx”.

“Aww sending big hugs hope you feel better soon xxx”, penned another commenter. A third said, “Get Well Soon and to your Mum”.

Earlier this week, Charlotte admitted she’s ‘never felt so ill in her life’ as she told fans about her ill health.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Never felt this ill in my life been in the drs and been put on strong medication! Fevers glands swollen right up and pussing”.

“If I don't reply I will get back when I can”, she continued before admitting, “My migraines are so bad I can't go on my phone at all”.