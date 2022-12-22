Charlotte Crosby reveals who baby Alba’s godparents are

Charlotte Crosby has shared the identities of baby Alba’s godparents!

The former star of Geordie Shore welcomed her first child – a daughter named Alba – into the world in October of this year, alongside her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Now, two months on, the new mum has revealed who she has chosen to be Alba’s godparents.

Last night, Charlotte asked In The Style founders Adam Frisby and Jamie Corbett to take on the significant roles.

In a post on social media last night, the engaged couple shared a photo of the two of them beaming with Charlotte and baby Alba, and expressed how honoured they were to have been asked.

“We got asked a very special question tonight… to be little Alba’s godparents!”, Adam and Jamie exclaimed.

“our hearts are so full and we can’t wait to be the best god parents to such a beautiful little girl and make the best memories together”, they added.

Charlotte also couldn’t hide her own delight in the comments section. “Officially family now”, she teased. “we may aswell all move in together”.

Both Adam and Jamie have received many congratulatory messages and well-wishes since they announced their exciting news.

“They’ve picked very wisely haha!”, commented one of Charlotte’s fellow Geordie Shore stars, Sophie Kasaei. “The best gunkles ever”.

Another co-star, Chloe Ferry, also showcased her approval by replying with a heart eyes emoji.

“Sooo lovely”, added former Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst.

Charlotte has been a brand ambassador and collaborator with In The Style since 2016, when she launched her very first autumn clothing range. Since then, the 32-year-old has released dozens of fashion collaborations with the brand.

Most recently, before she gave birth to baby Alba, she launched her very own maternity collection in August of this year with In The Style.

Congratulations to Adam and Jamie on being made Alba’s godparents!