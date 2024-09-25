Charlotte Crosby reveals new TV show following pregnancy news

Charlotte Crosby has lots to celebrate!

The former Geordie Shore star announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé Jake Ankers earlier this week.

Now, Charlotte has confirmed that she is set to release her very own TV show, based on her life as she prepares to become a mum-of-two.

The 33-year-old revealed that the series will be released on Paramount+ in 2025.

Sharing an insight into the upcoming show, Charlotte, who is currently hosting the Australian version of Geordie Shore – titled Aussie Shore, opened up to her 8.7M Instagram followers on her Stories.

She explained, “Right guys, as well as Aussie Shore press yesterday, which I mean is wild, I’ve seen so many of the episodes now and it’s just wild!”.

“We have the huge announcement that our new TV show will be coming to Paramount in 2025. It is amazing, it’s raw, it’s real. The ups and downs we’ve been on so far – like oh my God – we’ve had highs, we’ve had lows and we’ve also laughed our goddamn heads off”.

Crosby went on to add, “So the news is out. We’ve been filming for that for the last month and we all jet off to The Maldives this Monday to film something super, super exciting”.

The news of the new television show comes after Charlotte announced that she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé. She and Jake already share a daughter named Alba together, whom they welcomed into the world in October 2022.

When sharing her pregnancy news, Charlotte revealed, “In my babies and business ERA. delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!”.

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and im so proud of it!! We are so excited to be a family of 4!”.