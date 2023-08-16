Charlotte Crosby reveals big update on her future with Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby has shared a shocking announcement about her future with Geordie Shore

The reality star found fame when she joined the MTV show for its first series in 2011. Charlotte continued to be a regular cast member until 2016, and she then delighted fans when she chose to return to the show last year.

However, after welcoming daughter Alba Jean with her boyfriend Jake Ankers in October of last year, the 33-year-old has admitted that her attitude towards the show has changed.

Speaking during today’s episode of her Always On podcast, Charlotte opened up about a recent trip that the family-of-three took to Cyprus to film new episodes of Geordie Shore.

“I feel like I could cry talking about it. I felt an immense amount of guilt for not knowing better. I just thought we were going to have such a good time – we didn't not,” she continued, revealing that the experience went “so terribly wrong”.

Charlotte then went on to detail one incident that left her feeling upset during filming.

“There was a silly argument, over a high chair of all things, that escalated. And I just left. I just needed to get out of that environment,” she admitted.

“I'd never raised my voice in front of Alba ever, and I did in this argument, and I was like, 'Oh God, I feel absolutely terrible.' I've never gotten that angry and wound up,” she noted, adding that she felt “riddled with guilt” afterwards.

The mum-of-one later shared that she is too “anxious” to watch the upcoming episodes. Shockingly, she also doesn’t intend to appear on Geordie Shore again.

“For that reason, I definitely don't think I could be involved going forward again, which is so sad. It's not because of any particular person, and it's not because I wouldn't go back because I don't want to be with them,” she promised.

“I've never felt that sad and paranoid and anxious ever, and I don't want to feel like that again,” she insisted, before concluding that there has been “no big fall outs” and that “no one hates each other.”