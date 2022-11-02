Charlotte Crosby posts touching video of new baby daughter

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has warmed our hearts on this cold and rainy November night!

Charlotte took to Instagram to brighten our evening by sharing an adorable video of her newborn daughter to her 8.2M followers.

The 32-year-old welcomed her first child into the world on October 14 with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The touching clip of her daughter, whom she named Alba Jean, shows the bundles of joy’s tiny feet, head full of hair and her little hand wrapped around Charlotte’s finger.

Crosby added text to the video that read, “Details I will always remember”, and also captioned the post, “I love you so much Alba Jeanie”.

Many fans of the reality TV star rushed to the comments to share how cute they think the video is and to congratulate her again on her baby girl.

One fan wrote, “Bahhhhh this is adorable. Following your journey from the first time you walked into the Geordie house until now, I am so elated for you”.

“How beautiful, I’m so happy for you Charlotte, congratulations”, penned a second fan. A third added, “Congratulations!! What a precious little treasure”.

Charlotte has refrained from posting photos of her daughter on social media and instead has created a paid subscription service on her website Charlotte’s First Look, where subscribers can pay a fee to see pictures and read updates from Charlotte about her newborn.

When revealing her daughter's name to the world earlier this week Charlotte penned, “Alba Jean Ankers 14.10.22. Our hearts are so full my baby girl you have shown us a whole new meaning to life”.

“Your perfect in absolutely every way! Mammy and Daddy are so so lucky to call you out little girl. You are loved so much more then you will ever know”.