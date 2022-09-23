Charlotte Crosby pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend about him being a dad

There’s not long to go before Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Jake Ankers welcome their first child into the world together.

Ahead of their daughter’s arrival, Charlotte has shared a touching tribute to Jake about how amazing of a dad she already knows he’s going to be.

Posting a photo to her 8.1M Instagram followers of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump as she gives Jake a kiss on the cheek, and he beams with happiness, Crosby wrote the moving message, “My whole world in one picture. Not long now until our tiny little princess is in our arms”.

The reality TV star added, “I already know you are going to be the best dad in the world Jake! I’m in awe of you every day. I honestly love you more then anything in the world. We are both so lucky to have you”.

The comments under the post have been flooded with supportive messages, with many fans sharing that they think Charlotte and Jake will be great parents.

One follower wrote, “One amazing picture @charlottegshore you and jake are going to be amazing mam and dad to your little princess”.

“Gorgeous picture, the happiness just beams from you both”, penned a second. A third fan added, “You finally got the happiness you deserve”.

Jake also commented on the 32-year-old’s lovely post saying, “I love you more than you will ever no!!! I’m the luckiest man in the world… I can’t wait to meet her”.

The loved-up couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in April with an emotional video of them telling their loved ones the exciting news.

The pair revealed they were having a little girl in June with an extravagant gender reveal party surrounded by their friends and family, complete with confetti cannons and a plane that revealed streaks of pink high up in the clouds.