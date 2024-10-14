Charlotte Crosby pays tribute to daughter Alba on her second birthday

Charlotte Crosby is celebrating!

Today (October 14), the former Geordie Shore star is marking the second birthday of her daughter Alba. Charlotte welcomed her firstborn into the world in October 2022, alongside her fiancé Jake Ankers.

Now, in honour of Alba’s special day, Charlotte has taken to social media to share an emotional tribute to her daughter.

On her Instagram page, the 34-year-old – who is also expecting a second baby girl with Jake – posted a video montage of moments from Alba’s life so far.

The adorable clips showcase Charlotte spending lots of quality time with her daughter, including going on lavish holidays abroad with Jake.

“My little light Alba Jeanie you’re 2 today,” the reality star gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Since you came along you have done nothing but shine, brighten up our life and anyone’s you enter. You’re the most intelligent little girl, so cheeky and sooooo funny! You have the ability to have the full room laughing with your charm and sometimes with your little tinker side!” Charlotte exclaimed.

“Everyday we feel the luckiest parents in the world. You really did change our lives in the most amazing way! I love exploring the world together, our little family is my biggest achievement, my happy place and where I feel safest,” she continued.

“Thankyou Alba for 2 years of absolute love, joy and epic adventure! I love you so much my girl you keep shining because you can really have the world,” Charlotte added sweetly.

Proud dad Jake also shared the love for his daughter in Charlotte’s comments section, as he penned: “Still crying at this video, what an amazing little set up we have here’s to more babies and more memories”.

Many of Charlotte’s followers have also been expressing their well-wishes to Alba, with one commenting: “What a beautiful video. Happy 2nd birthday Alba Jean hope you have a great time xx”.

“Aww happy 2nd birthday Alba, she’s beautiful Charlotte x,” another added.