Charlotte Crosby looks back at her ‘special’ labour experience

Charlotte Crosby has been looking back at her birthing story after welcoming her daughter into the world last October.

The former Geordie Shore star is reflecting on the arrival of Alba after her documentary, Charlotte in Sunderland, aired footage from when she gave birth to baby Alba in yesterday's episode.

Taking to Instagram, Crosby shared a collection of photos from the day of Alba’s arrival to her 8.5M followers.

Among the pictures are a snap of Charlotte and her boyfriend Jake Ankers kissing, the doctor holding Alba moments after her birth, as well as an adorable video of the newborn.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “#CharlotteInSunderland – MY BIRTH. The day we met our Alba Jeanies will remain the most special day of my whole entire life!”.

“I think all parents will agree what’s a feeling! What an experience! I would redo that whole birthing experience every single day over and over and over again! and the fact I got to watch it all on #CharlotteInSunderland yesterday well wow goosebumps absolutely EVERYWHERE!”.

“I want to say a huge thankyou to of course @emekaokaro who saved my life all them years back and then brought my new life into the world, throughout our whole pregnancy journey dr Okaro you made us feel at ease, you have left a lasting in-print in our memories!”.

Charlotte went on to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her during her labour as they made her “start to parenthood a perfect one”, and made the birth “so special and accommodating”.

“My biggest thankyou of all is to each and everyone of you guys reading this……..THANKYOU for being so incredible, THANKYOU for showing so much support! Thankyou for every single message! I promise you they don’t go unnoticed!”.

The reality TV star added, “The fact you guys still have such lovely things to say about me and now my beautiful family is MIND BLOWING! Thankyou from the bottom of my heart for tuning in every week!”.

Many of Crosby’s fans rushed to the comments to share their opinion on yesterday’s moving episode.

One wrote, “I cried like a baby at this episode! Balling my eyes out, it was the sweetest thing I've ever seen!!! Congratulations Charlotte, you deserve all the happiness in the world!”.

“A brilliant series through the highs and lows ..emotional and very raw at times..thankyou for sharing these moments”, penned another fan.

A third added, “Don’t think I have cried so much at a programme before watching beautiful Alba Jean being born”.