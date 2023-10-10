Charlotte Crosby honours late nan in moving TV appearance

Charlotte Crosby has paid tribute to her late nan Jean in a very heartwarming way.

The former Geordie Shore star’s nan tragically passed away in November of last year, just one month after Charlotte welcomed her daughter Alba Jean into the world.

Almost a year after her nan’s death, Charlotte has honoured her during her latest appearance on television.

The 33-year-old took part in The Masked Singer Australia as Space Fairy, where she dedicated a song for her nan, Elvis Presley’s version of Always on My Mind.

Opening up about the performance to her 8.8M Instagram followers, Charlotte admitted that she believed the song was an option for her to sing on the show as a sign from her nan.

Posting a photo of herself and Jean at the cinema to see the recent Elvis movie, Crosby explained, “This was us at elvis eating our hotdogs. I think I was finishing hers off hahahahaha because I’m a greedy guts!”.

“I miss her so much and this song was dedicated to her. When I chose this song it was for my nana it was on my list for a reason I truly believe that”.

She went on to post a snippet of her singing the emotional song as she went on to say, “What an experience. I will forever pinch myself. I sang on stage infront of a huge audience and famous judges! Something I couldn’t of even really done infront of a group of friends”.

“I wish more then anything I could of shown my nana this. I never once sang infront of her. She didn’t have a clue. She would of loved this! She would of been so shocked, and so so so proud!”.

“She never ever watched my antics on reality tv she didn’t like it. I wish she could of seen this. Something for her to be proud of!”.

The reality TV star closed off by adding, “I hope more than anything she’s watching down. I hope I see her again to talk about it”.

After opening up about her nan’s death last year, Charlotte detailed her heartbreak in a moving social media post.

She explained, “Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I’m feeling. The love of my life and the light of my life. From a little girl until now I have adored every inch of you. My brave strong nana. My beautiful nana”.

“You were there when I entered the world and I was there when you took your last breath and left. I don’t think my world will ever be the same without you”.

Charlotte added, “I named my daughter after you for a reason nana I don’t think you will ever truly know how much I loved and adored you and still do”.