Charlotte Crosby gives insight into daughter’s first birthday

Charlotte Crosby has been reflecting on her motherhood experience as she opens up about her daughter’s first birthday party.

The former Geordie Shore star welcomed her daughter, Alba, into the world last October with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Now that Alba has turned one year old, Charlotte has shared an insight into the pumpkin patch-themed birthday party she organised for her baby girl.

While chatting to OK! Charlotte admitted she was ‘stressed’ about organising a get-together for Alba and her little pals.

The reality star explained, “I know children of all different ages. So, I stressed quite a lot in the lead-up to it, trying to make sure that the party had a little bit for everyone”.

“But honestly, it was so satisfying watching how much everyone loved it”.

Crosby revealed she had a children’s entertainer, bouncy castle, soft play area, a photo display area that was decorated with pumpkins, hay and Alba’s name spelt out in lights.

She continued, “I put on a big birthday and it wasn’t just for Alba, it was for everyone to enjoy. It had a full soft play set-up and you could order a Sunday dinner”.

“If you wanted to drink, you could have one too. Alba and all our family and friends had a great time, it went so well”.

Guests that attended the party included former Geordie Shore stars Sophie Kasaei, Holly Hagan and her husband Jacob Blyth with their son Alpha-Jax, and Kyle Christie with his fiancée Vicky Turner and their son Crew Jax.

With Alba dressed in a pink princess-style dress, Charlotte described her as “just the most adorable, loving little girl and her thumbs up and lion’s roar are the cutest things ever!”.

Charlotte then revealed how her life has become much better since having her baby girl.

“I haven’t been surprised about how much I’m loving motherhood. It’s something I’ve always wanted with the right person and I’ve found that in Jake. He’s my soulmate and the best dad ever”.

“Motherhood hasn’t really changed me. But it has made my life so much better. I literally feel like Iife has levelled up since I became a mam, I was born to do this”.

Charlotte also admitted, “It’s gone too fast. It’s true what they say. Treasure every moment, they are so precious and fly by”.