Charlotte Crosby finally shares release date for birth documentary

Charlotte Crosby has a new documentary coming out!

For the past few months, the former star of Geordie Shore has been teasing that she has been filming for a brand new documentary. Before she welcomed her first child into the world, the new mum confirmed that the birth of baby Alba would be included in the documentary.

Last night, Charlotte finally gave us all the details on when we will be able to see it on our screens!

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared the first-look trailer at the documentary, titled Charlotte In Sunderland. The documentary will aim to capture Charlotte’s relationship with her hometown of Sunderland.

In the teaser, the influencer showcases that she will go into detail about the biggest aspects of her life, including expanding her business empire, her mother’s journey with breast cancer, her relationship with her boyfriend Jake, and, of course, the birth of their baby daughter Alba.

“In 2022 I let the cameras follow my life for 1 WHOLE YEAR”, Charlotte wrote in the caption of her post. “what unfolded I couldn’t of predicted or prepared myself for.”

“Last year changed me as a person…….Get ready to meet a whole new CHARLOTTE CROSBY,” she teased further.

The reality star then confirmed that Charlotte In Sunderland will be airing on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, February 1.

Since teasing her documentary, Charlotte has received a huge amount of buzz and excitement from fellow reality stars.

“Omg not me crying ! So happy for you ! I can not wait to watch xx”, The Valleys star Lateysha Grace commented.

“Can’t wait for this”, replied Charlotte’s Geordie Shore co-star Nathan Henry.

“Can’t wait to watch this”, added Married At First Sight star Nikita Jasmine. “gonna be amazing!”

We can’t wait to watch it either!