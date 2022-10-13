Charlotte Crosby enjoys surprise ‘last date night before parenthood’

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Jake Ankers got to enjoy their last date night as a couple before they welcome their baby girl into the world last night.

The pair headed to The Shard in London, and ate at the Hutong restaurant, which Jake had organised as a ‘gorgeous surprise’ for Charlotte.

Charlotte looked absolutely beautiful in a long-sleeved blue dress, and managed to wear heels all night, despite being 39 weeks pregnant. Jake looked dapper in checked trousers and a black t-shirt.

The 32-year-old posted a collection of snaps from the night to her 8.2M Instagram followers, including pictures of her sitting on Jake’s lap in the restaurant and of their delicious food.

The reality TV star captioned the post, “OUR VERY LAST DATE NIGHT BEFORE PARENTHOOD”.

“Can I have some appreciation for the heels please. 39 weeks and literally still in heels. What a gorgeous surprise THANKYOU jake for just absolutely everything!”.

She continued, “I love you so much, ready for this next adventure/ chapter with you and our baba! We gunna be the little A team with such an amazing man by our sides”.

Many of Crosby’s friends and fans headed to the comments to share how excited they were for her little one to arrive, and to commend her for still being able to wear heels so close to giving birth.

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan penned, “How are you feet still fitting in shoes? And you still have ankles. I’m counting down the hours now. I’m not prepared”.

Another Geordie Shore star, Nathan Henry, wrote, “Have fun lovelies”, while Love Island’s Georgia Harrison added, “You got this!!”.

Charlotte’s boyfriend Jake also commented on the adorable post, saying, “I’m so so excited. I can’t wait for this next adventure”.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in April, and revealed they were having a baby girl at their extravagant gender reveal party in June.