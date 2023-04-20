Charlotte Crosby begins filming new series featuring baby Alba

Charlotte Crosby is back filming again!

The former Geordie Shore star has announced that she has started filming for a new MTV series – but this time, with baby Alba in tow.

The last time that Charlotte was on our screens was earlier this year, in her BBC Three series Charlotte In Sunderland. The reality show focused on Charlotte’s life with boyfriend Jake Ankers, as the couple prepared to welcome their first child together.

The final episode focused on the birth of baby daughter Alba, who was born on October 14 of last year. The new parents initially confirmed her birth and announced Alba’s name on October 31, writing: “Mammy and Daddy are so so so lucky to call you our little girl.”

Although Charlotte has been sharing glimpses of new motherhood on her social media, fans of the 32-year-old have been eager to see more of her, and little Alba too.

Well, the mum-of-one has now confirmed that fans won’t have to wait too long to see her back on their screens!

Taking to her Instagram feed earlier today, Charlotte shared a gorgeous family snap of herself, Jake and six-month-old Alba all dressed up.

“LETS GO,” Charlotte exclaimed in the caption of her post, followed by numerous TV camera emojis.

“Feeling extremely grateful I get to call this work! And incredibly lucky to be taking my Alba jeanie and my little family on yet another adventure,” she penned, as she tagged TV channel MTV at the end of her message.

Many of Charlotte’s friends and fans soon flocked to her comments section to express their delight at the new family pic.

“Wowowowwww,” wrote Charlotte’s fellow Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth.

“Alba is so well behaved, your little family are lush!” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful family,” added Big Brother star Lateysha Grace.

We can’t wait to see what the adorable family-of-three are up to!