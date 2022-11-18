Charlotte Crosby announces heartbreaking death of her nan

Charlotte Crosby has announced the devastating news that her nan Jean has sadly passed away.

The heartbreaking news comes just weeks after Charlotte welcomed her daughter, who she named after her nan, into the world.

The Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her nan with a touching video that shows clips of her and her nan together over the years. The footage is set to the song Bluebird by Alexis Ffrench.

The 32-year-old wrote, “My little nana Jean. Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I’m feeling. The love of my life and the light of my life. From a little girl until now I have adored every inch of you. My brave strong nana. My beautiful nana”.

“You were there when I entered the world and I was there when you took your last breath and left. I don’t think my world will ever be the same without you”.

“I named my daughter after you for a reason nana I don’t think you will ever truly know how much I loved and adored you and still do. So many memories and this video is just a glimpse into them and it’s where I can constantly watch and relive them, it’s where I can come to see you anytime I want”.

Charlotte continued, “What I would give for one more day one more hour with you even. I miss you nana I hope to see you again one day because I already yearn to hear you say “hello my darling” when I walk in to see you. Please hold your loved ones tight because life is truly truly precious”.

Credit: Instagram

The reality TV star shared the emotional video to her Instagram Stories and added, “I have watched this over and over again. I can’t stop watching her videos, all of our memories, remembering how amazing she was”.

“How much I loved her, How much I miss her already, My heart is so broken. I’ve never felt pain like this”.

Crosby also posted a black and white photo of her sitting with her nan. Jean is holding Charlotte's new baby girl, who is named Alba Jean, in her arms.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlotte and her family at this heartbreaking time.