Charlie Puth announces engagement to ‘best friend’ Brooke

Attention– Charlie Puth is getting married!

Congratulations are in order for Charlie and his now-fiancée Brooke Sansone as they are engaged!

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer popped the big question to Brooke while they were in New York.

Charlie revealed he’s the ‘happiest version of himself’ since Brooke agreed to marry him.

Sharing the wonderful news to his 17.8M Instagram followers, Puth posted snaps of him and his wife-to-be posing in a Brooklyn restaurant with her stunning engagement ring on display.

Another picture shows the lovebirds having a Lady and the Tramp moment as they tucked into a slice of pizza together.

A close-up snap of the gorgeous ring showcases that the dazzling rock is tear-shaped.

The 31-year-old captioned the sweet post, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes”.

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever”.

Many of Charlie’s fans headed to the comments to congratulate him and Brooke on their exciting news.

One fan wrote, “Awww! Soo happy for you Charlie”.

“Congratulations for the best singer ever”, commented a second fan.

Another added. “Omg I'm so happy and absolutely crying to see my idol getting married”.

Charlie and Brooke went ‘Instagram official’ with their relationship in December 2022, when celebrating Puth’s 21st birthday.

When speaking about his relationship last year on The Howard Stern Show, the Light Switch singer revealed how he met Brooke.

He explained, “[She’s] someone that I grew up with… As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time”.