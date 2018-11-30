Channing Tatum’s perfect response to Amanda Bynes’ comeback

This week, Amanda Bynes broke the internet in an entoirely wholesome way thanks to a cover shoot and interview with Paper magazine.

The 00s film icon and teen sensation marked her return to the public eye with an interview that perfectly expressed her contentment with her life now, without the drug use that led to her memorable Twitter 'break down' in 2013.

As well as offering fans hours of entertainment during her career, through Tv shows like All That and The Amanda Show, the young actress also brought to our screens an iconic heart throb we still love today.

Speaking to Paper, Amanda revealed that she really wanted Channing Tatum to star in She's The Man, alongside her over a decade ago, knowing that he would be perfect for the role.

Revealing that she basically launched Tatum’s career, she said: 'I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn't famous yet.'

'He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, 'This guy's a star—every girl will love him!'

'But [the producers] were like, 'He's so much older than all of you!' And I was like, 'It doesn't matter! Trust me!'"

Channing Tatum just responded to the revelation, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

He said: I love her'

'I guess she sort of told me [that she fought to get me in the movie]…I love her and I just hope she's doing well.'

We all hope that Amanda is doing well – and from the amazing accomplishments she has made in the past few years, it's safe to say she truly is.