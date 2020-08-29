Marvel star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer aged 43

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died aged 43.

News of the actor's passing has completely stunned fans across the world. The Marvel star's family confirmed the harrowing news in a statement early this morning. They revealed that Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which progressed to stage IV.

They wrote: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣"

⁣"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

⁣

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

⁣

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," they added.

Rest In Power, Chadwick Boseman.