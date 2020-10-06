CeraVe’s new Cream-to-Foam Cleanser is a double cleanse in one bottle

The brand famous for affordable pricing, gentle products and a host on fans TikTok, CeraVe has just released its new hydrating cream-to-foam cleaners. Since the US import landed here a year or so ago, we’ve been one of the brand's biggest fans. So, when CeraVe announced a new Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser (€13.50) promising to offer the benefits of a double cleanse with just one bottle of cleanser, we wanted to give it a go.

CeraVe's latest formula has all the benefits of a double cleanse — hydrating your skin, removing makeup, while maintaining the skin's barrier — in one easy step. New York City-based dermatologist Dr Michelle Henry points out, this is very different from your average foaming cleanser.

“If my patients are wearing very heavy make-up [or SPF] I would recommend an oil-based cleanser followed by a traditional cleanser because oil-based cleansers, whether oils or creams act as a solvent for the heavy dirt, oil and debris.”

However, these oil-based cleansers can leave a horrible film on the skin, which means any products with active ingredients that you subsequently use, might not work as well as they should.

“Foaming cleansers were developed to remove oil, dirt and debris effectively and while they worked well for oilier skin types, they were not as well tolerated for sensitive or normal skin types as they did not replenish the essential moisturising factors they stripped away,” she says. “They typically used SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) as a surfactant which while very effective at removing dirt can be extremely harsh and drying.”

This new innovation (which is gentle enough to use on the eyes), has a foaming mechanism that helps to lift dirt and oil more effectively, but combines a gentle surfactant with other ingredients to help support the skin's barrier function. "It leaves your skin hydrated not stripped so even those with dry or sensitive skins can use it," Dr Henry explained.

“This is an efficacious cleanser that’s safe for all skin types and I love that my patients no longer have to choose between efficacy and tolerability,” says Dr Henry.

“Gentle enough to use — even on delicate eyelid skin as it’s ophthalmologist tested — to remove makeup, as you would use a regular cream cleanser, this nourishing cream forms a gentle foam with water,” explains Dr Henry.

Once the combination of cream and foam has thoroughly removed all impurities, it rinses off quickly and effortlessly, leaving skin feeling clean, soft and hydrated. And that — along with the fact that it’s free of fragrance, pH balanced, non-comedogenic, and allergy-tested — gets the dermatologist’s seal of approval.

According to CeraVe, 98% percent of women who tried the product, agreed the cleanser effortlessly and efficiently cleansed their skin.

Normally when you see hydrating and foaming on one product, you tend to be skeptical as foaming normally dries out the skin a lot and is far from hydrating. But this new CeraVe launch doesn’t let you down. It’s very gentle on the skin, has a cream-like texture which does feel hydrating without compromising on make up removal. The skin is left with a glow after using it with no itchiness, redness or tight skin at all. Highly recommended.