Storm Emma: Here’s how you can get Brennan’s Bread for 50c

It’s not just any ordinary Throwback Thursday today!

Centra are celebrating the ‘Panniversary’ of Storm Emma with one of the most in demand products of 2018…. the humble slice-pan.

For one day only Centra stores nationwide are selling Brennan’s Half White Pan for just .50c tomorrow, Friday, March 1.

With temperatures spiking this week it’s hard to believe that one year ago today we were all making our last dash to purchase our storm essentials. Last year during Storm Emma Centra sold 450,000 loaves of bread, an increase of 150,000 loaves from the same time in 2017. This resulted in sales of €1.5 million.

Genuinely the only #ThrowbackThursday photo I have for you today is from this day last year. When the #BeastFromTheEast came and ate all our bread… pic.twitter.com/fQs71U2tJZ — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) February 28, 2019

While Storm Emma cemented us as a nation of bread lovers, our storm cravings went beyond the need for carbs. Centra’s Off Licence sales also saw an increase of 24 percent with total sales for Storm Emma resulting in €7.1 million. Of course, we also needed our snacks, with confectionery, crisps and soft drinks, seeing a sales spike of 38 percent from the previous year!

**One Day Only** To celebrate The Panniversary of Storm Emma we’re slicing the price off Brennans Bread Half Pan. Was €1.29. Offer valid Fri 1st Mar. When they’re gone they’re gone! #thepanniversary #armabreaddon #stormemma #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/fboneMlaDw — Centra Ireland (@CentraIRL) February 28, 2019

Our love for bread will never dwindle so join Centra in celebrating the Panniversary of Stom Emma and pick up your Brennan’s Half Pan for just .50c.

Offer is only valid Friday, March 1 while stocks last.

Feature Image: Brennans Bread USA