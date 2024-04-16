Celine Dion announces release date of upcoming documentary

The release date of Celine Dion’s upcoming documentary has been announced.

The My Heart Will Go On singer’s documentary I Am: Celine Dion will be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine revealed she was working on the documentary in January of this year, admitting that she created the project to raise awareness of her life-altering condition.

Now, it has been confirmed that the film will land on Prime Video on June 25.

While sharing a first look image from the documentary to her 6.4M Instagram followers, Celine’s team confirmed, “Get ready! @amazonmgmstudios announces release date to the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @primevideo starting June 25”.

“Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness".

"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.-Team Celine”.

When previously sharing details about the documentary, Celine explained, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me”.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis”.

In December of last year, the 56-year-old announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, meaning she had to cancel a number of her tour dates.

This is an incurable neurological condition that causes a rigid torso and limbs, as well as muscle spasms, meaning Dion has been unable to perform.