Celebs swear by this brand and they’ve launched new ‘Boosters Treatments’

Trilogy is a brand much-loved by celebs such as Cara Delevingne, Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham and they’ve just launched new Boosters Treatments which you’re going to need in your life.

The new booster treatments are designed to target your specific skin concerns with a two-week boost of exactly what you skin needs, when it needs it – naturally. So, what does your skin need today?

If you have ageing skin concerns, then these next two products are for you:

NEW Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment RRP €31.42 (12.5ml)

This product boosts ageing skin with a luxurious blend of powerful anti-ageing oils which includes hero ingredient bakuchiol, a plant-based non-irritating alternative to retinol. This super ingredient powerfully stimulates collagen production, while the inclusion of hydrating plant squalane, omega rich hemp and rosehip oils and softening meadowfoam oil work together to encourage firm, smooth, plump and rejuvenated skin.

After Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment trial, users noticed real results in two weeks:

90% noticed an improvement to skin softness*

89% noticed an improvement in skin texture*

85% noticed an improvement to skin smoothness*

What is bakuchiol?

A natural alternative to retinol, Bakuchiol, pronounced buh-koo-chee-all, is derived from the seeds of the Psoralea corylifolia (a.k.a. babchi) plant and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It is a great ingredient for all skin types, but particularly for those with sensitive skin and for pregnant and breastfeeding women who are unable to use retinols because of the unknown potential side effects.

NEW Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment RRP €31.42 (12.5ml)

This is a two-week, intensely hydrating water-gel serum packed with nature’s moisture magnet, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth and plump dehydrated skin. Antioxidant-rich adaptogen ingredients, acerola and schisandra are included to protect against free radical damage, while aloe vera, rosehip and ginseng boost the skin’s overall health.

After Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment trial, users also noticed real results in two weeks:

85% thought the booster provided immediate skin hydration*

80% thought the booster helped boost and maintain skin hydration*

70% noticed an improvement to skin plumpness*

Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment and Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment are suitable for all skin types and are certified natural by world leading natural cosmetic certifier NATRUE.

How do you use it?

Apply 2-3 drops of your chosen Trilogy Booster Treatment to clean face morning and night for two weeks or until finished.

Trilogy Vitamin C Booster Treatment (12.5ml)

If you are after a radiance boost, this Booster Treatment is just perfect. You will glow with this freshly activated two-week intense brightening beauty treatment packed with high-potency natural vitamin C powder in its freshest and most active form.

This product includes a unique dispensing mechanism which pops with freshness when the 100% pure vitamin C powder is released into an ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid concentrate enriched with daisy extract, rosehip and mandarin oil. The fresh activation ensures the vitamin C powder potency levels are at their optimal level to deliver maximum skin brightening results. Once activated, the treatment is designed to be used twice daily for two consecutive weeks to visibly boost the skin’s natural glow and to help improve the overall appearance of dull and tired skin.

How do you use it?

Pop cap. Shake well. Remove cap and replace with pipette dropper. Apply 3-4 drops to clean face, neck and décolletage morning and night. Follow with Trilogy Vitamin C Moisturising Lotion.

Where can you buy it?

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy.