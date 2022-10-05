Celebs share their support for Kelsey Parker as she announces documentary

Kelsey Parker, wife of the late Tom Parker, has announced that she is having a documentary released about her life since her husband’s passing. Since sharing the news, she has been flooded with support from celebrities and fans alike.

The Wanted band member, Tom, tragically passed away aged 33 in March 2022, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020.

Revealing the details about the documentary to Instagram, Kelsey wrote, “I am delighted to share with you that Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom will be on your screens later this year on @itv. A six part documentary following me and my family over the last six months since Tom’s death”.

“Obviously a very difficult film to make but one that I’m incredibly proud of. We are still in the middle of filming and it’s been a roller coaster ride but I can’t thank the team @flickerproductions enough for believing in me to share my story, to continue Tom’s work and cement his legacy and to hopefully help others”.

She added, “I have met and am meeting the most incredible people who have loved, lost and who are fighting to keep their loved ones here. I’m learning about myself, pushing myself and I’m sharing it all with my amazing family and friends who are there with me every step of the way”.

“Tom called us the #PositiveParkers and I really hope our optimism shines through because life is for living and we’re here, we’re doing it and I just want to keep moving forward”.

The mum-of-two closed off by saying, “Tom, this is for you and I hope it’s making you shine up there”.

Many famous faces and fans rushed to the comments to share their support for Kelsey and her decision to document her life. The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Wow you really are amazing”, while YouTuber Jennifer Veal penned, “Proud of you”.

Singer Pixie Lott left multiple red heart emojis in the comments, as did I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Fans also shared how proud they were of Kelsey for opening up such a private part of her life. One said, “You are nothing less than an inspiration Kels!!! So immensely proud of you. Toms life lives on through you, Rae and Bodhi and I can’t wait to see youse make him proud”.

“This is amazing Kelsey, how incredible to share such private moments of your life whilst trying to cope with the devastating loss of Tom. He’s watching over you all and so proud of you three”.