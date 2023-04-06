Celebs react to first images of Tom Daley’s surprise second baby

Tom Daley has shared a first glimpse of his new bundle of joy!

After placing an announcement in The Times newspaper yesterday, it was confirmed that the Olympic diver and his husband Dustin Lance Black have welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

The pair are now parents to a baby boy named Phoenix Rose, who has now joined their four-year-old son Robert Ray.

To mark the arrival of the couple’s second child, Tom decided to share two beautiful snaps of his new bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 28-year-old delighted his 3.2M followers with a family portrait of eldest son Robbie meeting the new addition. Tom also shared a heartwarming selfie of himself cradling baby Phoenix on his chest.

“PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY,” Tom exclaimed at the beginning of his caption.

“Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect,” the dad-of-two continued to gush.

Tom also revealed that little Robbie has welcomed baby Phoenix with open arms, adding: “Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!”'

Credit: Tom Daley Instagram

After uploading the beautiful images, the family-of-four began to receive many heartfelt well-wishes from several famous faces.

“Wow, congratulations,” fitness coach Joe Wicks commented, including many heart-eyes emojis.

“Can’t wait to meet him! Love you all,” replied Tom’s diving teammate Matty Lee.

“Welcome to the world Phoenix loving his first jumper!”, added TV presenter Matt Baker, referring to the adorable jumper that knitting-fanatic Tom appears to have made for the new arrival.

Tom and Dustin chose to announce Phoenix’s birth in The Times yesterday with a brief statement: "Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose."

The couple also chose the same method of announcement when their first child Robert was born via surrogacy in June 2018.

Phoenix’s arrival came just a few days after Tom and Dustin celebrated the 10th anniversary of their relationship, after meeting in March 2013 and subsequently tying the knot in May 2017.