Celebs react to Fair City star Jenny Dixon’s twins pregnancy

Jenny Dixon is about to become a mum!

The former Fair City star has announced that she is expecting twins with her husband Tom Neville.

The actress, who played lovable Kerri-Ann in the RTÉ soap, took to Instagram last night to reveal the wonderful surprise.

Jenny shared a beautiful video with her fans, showcasing herself and Tom on a beach, cradling her growing bump and sharing their excitement with one another.

“Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens,” the mum-to-be gushed in the caption of her video.

“Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god,” she marveled.

Jenny concluded her caption with a little message to her babies. “We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”

Jenny has also confirmed that she is currently 17 weeks pregnant, and that her newborn babies will be welcomed into the world this April.

Since sharing their joyful news, Jenny and Tom have received an influx of congratulations and well-wishes from many famous faces.

“Awe guys!!!!!”, commented TV presenter Lucy Kennedy. “Such fantastic news, a HUGE congratulations Xxxxxxxx”.

“Ahhh I’m so delighted and excited for you!”, wrote model Rosanna Davidson.

“Jen!!!! I’m so so thrilled for you guys!”, penned singer Michele McGrath. “The best news”.

Jenny and her former TD husband Tom first met at the Richard Harris International Film Festival in Dublin in November 2016, and it was love at first sight.

Adorably, Jenny didn’t realise that their subsequent first date was actually a date. 'We went to The Westin Hotel but I wasn't aware it was a first date. I just thought it was a meetup, a chat,” she admitted to Evoke.

In September 2018, Jenny and Top happily announced that they were engaged. In the following July, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Dublin.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!